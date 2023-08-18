Wish is the hotly anticipated film that will not only celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, but will ask the question, “how did the wishing star, which so many Disney characters wished upon, come to be?”Its an interesting premise for sure and from the 20 minutes of footage OTN was treated to earlier this week, it appears to stick the landing as well. At a junket for Wish earlier this week, we spoke to producer Peter Del Vecho and when we asked about the audience response from test screenings (sources have told OTN the film scored very high at a screening in February), here’s what he had to say.

The great thing is, the test audience was so enthusiastic about the movie. The notes we got were “we want to know more, we want to experience more”. We of course got some specifics, many of which we did incorporate into the movie though Peter Del Vecho

The test screening process is one of the most important in the filmmaking process. To do this, the studio shows a randomly selected audience an early cut of a movie (usually 8-12 months prior to release). Afterwards, they ask for feedback on the film and use it to improve the film. It’s a very common practice in the industry and one of the most interesting as well.

Read the synopsis for Wish:

In “Wish,” Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Disney

Wish stars Ariana DeBose, Alan Tudyk, and Chris Pine. The film hits theatres on November 22, 2023. Stay tuned for more from our conversation with director Fawn Veerasunthorn and Peter Del Vecho!